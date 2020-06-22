Kourtney Kardashian is ''thankful for'' Scott Disick.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star split from her former boyfriend Scott - with whom she has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five - in 2015 but the pair have remained close for the sake of their children, and in honour of Father's Day over the weekend, Kourtney admitted she feels blessed to have her ex-boyfriend in her life.

Posting a picture of herself with Scott and their three children, the 41-year-old beauty wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Father's Day. Thankful for you and these three special ones.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Scott - who recently split from his girlfriend Sofia Richie - and Kourtney are ''best friends'' following their 2015 split, which came after almost a decade of on and off dating.

In May, the former couple spent time in Utah with their brood to celebrate Scott's 37th birthday, and sources say the pair had ''so much fun''.

An insider said: ''Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often. Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It's weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.''

The source also claimed the Talentless founder had been ''flirting'' with the Poosh boss, although the beauty is ''not open to him in a romantic sense''.

They added: ''Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he's like another son to Kris [Jenner].''