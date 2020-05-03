Kourtney Kardashian was ''really excited'' to act.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star had a cameo in Lil Dicky's FXX series 'Dave' and the singer felt that Kourtney really enjoyed having a break from filming the family's E! reality show.

He told Pop of the Morning's Victor Cruz: ''She's like the nicest. That whole family, everyone I've met is, like, super nice. I think she was really excited to do something that wasn't just like camera following reality, she was acting. It was a cool and different type of vibe for her. I couldn't tell you enough nice things about her. I think she really enjoyed it.''

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously revealed she is ''taking a big step back'' from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

The 40-year-old reality star said: ''I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow. I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that.''

The sisters regularly live tweet along with the episodes but ahead of an episode last month, Kourtney - who has kids Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with ex-partner Scott Disick - warned she wouldn't be participating. However, the Poosh founder defended her work ethic and insisted raising her children is ''a job'' in itself.

She posted: ''I won't be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I'm spending time with my kids while they are on spring break. I realise that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well.

''In fact, it's the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I've decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don't judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt. (sic)''