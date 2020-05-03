Kourtney Kardashian was ''really excited'' to act in new series 'Dave', according to Lil Dicky.
Kourtney Kardashian was ''really excited'' to act.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star had a cameo in Lil Dicky's FXX series 'Dave' and the singer felt that Kourtney really enjoyed having a break from filming the family's E! reality show.
He told Pop of the Morning's Victor Cruz: ''She's like the nicest. That whole family, everyone I've met is, like, super nice. I think she was really excited to do something that wasn't just like camera following reality, she was acting. It was a cool and different type of vibe for her. I couldn't tell you enough nice things about her. I think she really enjoyed it.''
Meanwhile, Kourtney previously revealed she is ''taking a big step back'' from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.
The 40-year-old reality star said: ''I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow. I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that.''
The sisters regularly live tweet along with the episodes but ahead of an episode last month, Kourtney - who has kids Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with ex-partner Scott Disick - warned she wouldn't be participating. However, the Poosh founder defended her work ethic and insisted raising her children is ''a job'' in itself.
She posted: ''I won't be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I'm spending time with my kids while they are on spring break. I realise that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well.
''In fact, it's the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I've decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don't judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt. (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.