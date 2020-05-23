Kourtney Kardashian is ''proud'' of her body shape, despite gaining a few pounds during the lockdown period.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has noted some weight gain during the last couple of months but she is content with her shape.

She shared: ''I noticed someone left a comment the other day and they kept commenting on a photo that I posted, saying, 'Pregnant, pregnant, pregnant.' I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I've definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.' I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it, so that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy.''

And the 41-year-old reality television personality has slammed those who criticise her body online, insisting she just ''kills them with kindness''.

Speaking about how she copes with trolls, she added: ''It's about killing them with kindness. Try not to let those comments affect you. If they do and you know that, then don't look at comments. I know it's easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health.''

Kourtney admits she, too, tends to focus on the ''negative'' - especially when it comes to comments on her social media posts.

Speaking in a Poosh Q&A session on Instagram, she shared: ''I think we tend to focus on the negative. I notice, for myself, that the negative questions stand out to me, where I just want to respond to those people sometimes even more than the positive ones, which isn't always fair.''