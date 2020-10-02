Kourtney Kardashian feels most beautiful as her ''natural'' self.

The 41-year-old reality star has used her time in quarantine to focus on self-love and natural beauty, and now feels most comfortable without any makeup and untamed looks.

Asked when she feels the most beautiful, she told PEOPLE: ''I love having no makeup on, [with] clean, fresh hair and skin, after a bath. Just natural me.

''When quarantine began and everything closed down, I actually really loved my eyebrows thicker and more natural, not so done looking, which I have since continued [doing] and love.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took advantage of the coronavirus lockdown to start caring for her skin.

She explained: ''I began oil cleansing my skin and doing gua sha every morning as a little me time ritual. It has transformed my skin.''

What's more, Kourtney - who founded the lifestyle website Poosh in 2019 - is looking forward to taking her brand to the next level following the news the Kardashians and Jenner family's E! reality show will end next year.

She said: ''I have been doing it all along and am excited to continue with this focus. I love that I have Poosh as a place to share clean beauty.''

The star has also been working to change the US laws to stop various products being made with toxic chemicals as she says her beauty philosophy comes ''from the inside-out.''

Kourtney expressed: ''I really want the clean beauty laws changed so that we as consumers, don't have to worry about how toxic our personal care products are. It affects everyone, not just makeup-wearing people.

''From babies and children to every person who uses deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner and lotion. In my opinion, it is a much larger issue than it gets attention for.''