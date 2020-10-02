Kourtney Kardashian feels most beautiful as her ''natural'' self after learning to love natural beauty in qurantine.
Kourtney Kardashian feels most beautiful as her ''natural'' self.
The 41-year-old reality star has used her time in quarantine to focus on self-love and natural beauty, and now feels most comfortable without any makeup and untamed looks.
Asked when she feels the most beautiful, she told PEOPLE: ''I love having no makeup on, [with] clean, fresh hair and skin, after a bath. Just natural me.
''When quarantine began and everything closed down, I actually really loved my eyebrows thicker and more natural, not so done looking, which I have since continued [doing] and love.''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took advantage of the coronavirus lockdown to start caring for her skin.
She explained: ''I began oil cleansing my skin and doing gua sha every morning as a little me time ritual. It has transformed my skin.''
What's more, Kourtney - who founded the lifestyle website Poosh in 2019 - is looking forward to taking her brand to the next level following the news the Kardashians and Jenner family's E! reality show will end next year.
She said: ''I have been doing it all along and am excited to continue with this focus. I love that I have Poosh as a place to share clean beauty.''
The star has also been working to change the US laws to stop various products being made with toxic chemicals as she says her beauty philosophy comes ''from the inside-out.''
Kourtney expressed: ''I really want the clean beauty laws changed so that we as consumers, don't have to worry about how toxic our personal care products are. It affects everyone, not just makeup-wearing people.
''From babies and children to every person who uses deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner and lotion. In my opinion, it is a much larger issue than it gets attention for.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.