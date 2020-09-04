Kourtney Kardashian has lobbied a California governor to ban ''toxic'' cosmetics.

The 41-year-old reality star has spent years advocating for toxic-free products, but after the bill to ban 12 chemicals - which was first introduced in March 2019 - had not moved forward, Kourtney used her Twitter account to contact governor Gavin Newsom directly.

She wrote: ''What are toxic chemicals like #mercury and #formaldehyde doing in cosmetics anyways? @CAGovernor @GavinNewsom can lead the way by banning these ingredients from personal care products sold in California, just like in the EU. (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star also added ''#AB2762'', which is a recent bill, also known as the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act, passed by the California state legislature.

The law would ban the sale of products containing 12 chemicals including mercury, three types of formaldehyde, certain parabens and phthalates, and fluorinated compounds known as PFAS - which are already banned in 40 countries - beginning in 2025.

However, the bill has failed to move through Congress since CA Senator Diane Feinstein introduced it last year.

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously confessed she is a big fan of vampire facials and has it as often as possible and likes to combine it with a whole day of ''downtime'' where she relaxes and looks after her appearance.

She said: ''I love platelet-rich plasma [treatments]. They take your blood and spin it, and then take the plasma and microneedle it [into your face]. They call it the Vampire Facial. It's usually a day of downtime, but it's something I like to do as often as I can.''

The curvaceous beauty is also a fan of cryotherapy treatments, where the body is exposed to extreme cold temperatures.

She added: ''I do saunas. And Khloé [Kardashian] and I did cryotherapy together. We felt so good afterward. We were like, 'Let's do this every morning!'''