Kourtney Kardashian says 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' became a ''toxic environment'' before she quit the show.

The reality television star decided to take a step back from the programme earlier this year after over a decade of filming, and she admits she was feeling ''unfulfilled'' by the show and hated her privacy being infringed on.

She said: ''I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years ... I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was. Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don't want to work, which isn't true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.''

And the 41-year-old star is now enjoying spending more time with her children - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, who she has with ex Scott Disick - and just ''hanging out'' together without phones and other distractions.

She told Arabia's Vogue magazine: ''I always try my absolute best when I'm with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we're doing, and have those moments where you're looking in each other's eyes and connecting. I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pyjamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.''

Kourtney stepped down from the family's E! reality show, with some of her final scenes showing her having a fistfight with her sister Kim Kardashian West.