Kourtney Kardashian is delighted that her clean living habits such as eating organic food are now becoming mainstream.

The 41-year-old reality TV star launched her own lifestyle website and brand Poosh in April 2019 and she feels as though many of the things she has been advocating for a healthy lifestyle are now becoming ''normal'' and that is a sign of positive change.

Speaking to WWD, she said: ''I feel like finally people are listening to me. It's frustrating to feel like it's kind of this weird thing to eat organically or things that to me are pretty standard in self-care, so I think now it's become normal in a way and I'm just happy that it's catching on.

''My goal when I started Poosh was really to be able to provide (wellness) information in a non-judgmental way ... I'm surprised at how much I'm learning with this whole experience.''

Poosh offers expert advice and opinions across a range of topics such as fitness, diet, sexual health and beauty tips.

Kourtney believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has made people reassess their lifestyles and habits and made them realise that they need to get healthier, which has made Poosh more relevant than ever before.

She added: ''Especially during this time, health and wellness are such important things. It's even more important to take care of yourself.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her famous friends, such as Miranda Kerr and Malika Haqq, have become even more committed to clean living since becoming mothers because they want to set a good example to their kids.

Kourtney - who has three children, son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, eight, and son Reign, five - said: ''Just as moms, we're modelling to our kids what ways we take care of ourselves.

''It's funny because the foods I eat or different things, I'll notice my kids will tend to have an interest in that.''