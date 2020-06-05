Kourtney Kardashian wants to teach her children about white privilege.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - feels it is important to highlight white privilege to her kids amidst the current Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the murder of an unarmed black man by a police officer in the United States.

She said: ''As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable. I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year. (sic)''

And the 41-year-old television personality wants to encourage others to discuss this topic with their children, despite the tough topic.

She added in the lengthy post on Instagram: ''I encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything. Allow conversation without judgement, and learn from our children too. We don't know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together. I've felt like I've always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person. (sic)''