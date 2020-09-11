Kourtney Kardashian relies on her sister, Khloe Kardashian, for ''relationship advice''.

The 41-year-old reality star has said she goes to each of her sisters - including Khloe, Kim Kardashian West, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner - for different things depending on what kind of advice she needs, but often relies on 36-year-old Khloe when it comes to ''guy advice''.

She said: ''It depends on what the advice is for. [For] guy advice, I think Khloé. But Khloé's is harsh, harsh advice. [She is] super harsh when it comes to relationship advice, [she has] no tolerance.

''[But it] does depend [what I'm going through]. Sometimes you're like, 'OK, this person I feel like could relate to the situation.'

Kourtney - who also has brother Rob Kardashian - initially insisted she wouldn't go to Kim for romance tips, but admitted she ''probably should'', because the 39 year old is the only Kardashian sister who is married.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Sibling Rivalry' podcast, she explained: ''Like, I wouldn't go to Kim for relationship advice. I go to her sometimes if I need to be an investigator.

''[Kim is] like the investigator though. I call Kim if there's tea. I'm like, 'I need to call Kim because she'll just vibe with me on the drama because she just loves the tea.'

''I mean, [Kim's] the only one who's married. So we probably should [go to her].''

The Poosh founder - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - hasn't publicly dated anyone since she enjoyed a romance with Younes Bendjima, which came to an end last year.

But Kourtney has been seen getting close to Scott, 37, following his breakup with Sofia Richie last month.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars were spotted having sushi together earlier this month, although sources later said they were simply meeting up to discuss the co-parenting of their three children.