Kourtney Kardashian has ''gained a few pounds'' while quarantining at home.

The 40-year-old reality star - who has children Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with ex-partner Scott Disick - insisted she is ''proud'' of her body and doesn't mind showing it off.

Discussing fans recently asking if she was pregnant in her Instagram posts, she said in a video shared to YouTube from her Poosh channel: ''I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I've definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape.'

''And I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it. So that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted sometimes she can be ''more sarcastic'' but usually when it comes to trolls, she prefers to ''kill them with kindness'' because she thinks positivity is essential for her own mental health.

She said: ''Try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that, then don't look at comments.

''I know it's easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health.''

While Kourtney has experienced a lot of negativity online, she believes there is just as much positivity but the unkind comments tend to stand out more.

She said: ''I think we tend to focus on the negative.

''I just want to respond to those people sometimes even more than the positive ones, which isn't always fair.''