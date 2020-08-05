Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign has had his first ever haircut.

The 41-year-old reality star has revealed she's ''not okay'' after she gave her five-year-old son a dramatic buzzcut following years of growing out his long locks.

Posting a picture of her son's new 'do on social media, Kourtney - who is also mother to 10-year-old Mason and eight-year-old Penelope - simply wrote: ''I am not ok. (sic)''

Kourtney had previously defended her son's hair, which fell past his shoulders, on several occasions after social media trolls told her to cut it.

When one hater demanded she trim Reign's tresses in April this year, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has her three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick - hit back: ''Most gorgeous hair on earth, anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG. (sic)''

And back in October, when someone said Kourtney ''really needs to cut his hair'', the Poosh founder replied: ''She really needs to not worry about kids that aren't her own. He is a happy boy.''

Kourtney is known for waiting years before giving her kids' hair a trim, as her daughter Penelope had her first ever haircut in February 2019 at the age of six.

Penelope's aunt Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account at the time to share a selfie with her niece to show off her new hairdo, and quipped that she had copied her own hairstyle.

She captioned the snap: ''So basically, P is obsessed with me (jk) lol how FREAKING CUTE is she with her hair cut???!!!? (sic)''

Kourtney also posted pictures of her daughter's new hairdo and added to her own account: ''First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years'', along with the scissors emoji.