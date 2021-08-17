Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has tested positive for COVID-19.

The nu-metal band has postponed six shows on their current US tour - and cancelled a further two - after axing a gig in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Saturday (14.08.21) just hours before they were due on stage.

In a statement, the group said: "On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for COVID, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute.

"As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows.

"As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done.

“Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now.

"We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again.”

The shows due to take place between August 14 and 22 - including stops in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire - have been moved to late September and early October, while two other shows in New York (Darien Centre and Syracuse) have been cancelled "due to scheduling conflicts".

Meanwhile, the band has been performing live with Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz, who has stepped in for Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu as he's taking a hiatus from touring.

Last month, Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch gave fans an update on his bandmate and hailed him as a "good dude".

He said: "Fieldy is good, man. He’s at home, and he’s with his kids. I wanna say that Fieldy’s a good dad. He’s a good dude, and he has his life structured."