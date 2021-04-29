Korn, MEGADETH and Deftones have been added to the line-up for Download Festival 2022.

The 2021 event was axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but after it was confirmed that Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro will headline next year, more new names have been added to the stellar bill.

Joining the 'Freak on a Leash' rockers, thrash metal titans and the Sacramento metallers at Donington Park are Descendents, The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against and Funeral For a Friend.

Download Festival's Andy Copping said of the event's return with the three headliners: "Downloaders, your 2022 headliners are here! Rock 'n' roll legends Kiss will be kicking off Friday in style, Iron Maiden will return bringing with them mascot Eddie and more fire than we can handle, and what better way to end the festival than with Biffy who will leave us awestruck with their energy. I'm counting down the days already!"

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson also expressed his delight that the rockers will be returning after their planned appearance in 2020 was also cancelled due to the pandemic.

The 62-year-old singer said: "Like everyone, we were all hugely disappointed when the global pandemic forced the cancellation of Download 2020 which would have been Maiden's seventh time headlining here.

"So we are delighted to be invited back and fulfil our ambition of playing Donington Park in every decade since the 1980s!

"As most people know, this Festival is hallowed ground for us (and Eddie!) and our fans' vocal support and enthusiasm is always phenomenal and much appreciated. We can't wait to see everyone again, and are determined to make the show one hell of a party and the greatest homecoming ever!"

Download takes place between June 10 and June 12, 2022.

Tickest are on sale now from downloadfestival.co.uk