Kodaline teams up with singer-songwriter Gabrielle Aplin for the song 'Everyone Changes', which features on their fourth album 'One Day at a Time', released earlier this year through AWAL and B-Unique Records. The album reached number two on the Irish chart, meanwhile Aplin has also been promoting her 2020 album 'Dear Happy'.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.