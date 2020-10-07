Artist:
Song title: Everyone Changes ft. Gabrielle Aplin
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Kodaline teams up with singer-songwriter Gabrielle Aplin for the song 'Everyone Changes', which features on their fourth album 'One Day at a Time', released earlier this year through AWAL and B-Unique Records. The album reached number two on the Irish chart, meanwhile Aplin has also been promoting her 2020 album 'Dear Happy'. 

