Kobe Bryant is set to have a street in Los Angeles named after him.

The late NBA legend passed away earlier this year after he was involved in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

And to commemorate what is now known as Kobe Bryant Day on Monday (24.08.20), Los Angeles City council members Curren Price and Herb Wesson announced they are introducing a motion to rename a stretch of road outside the Staples Centre in honour of the late star.

Under the proposal, an approximately 3-mile stretch of Figueroa Street would instead be known as Kobe Bryant Boulevard.

In a statement, Curren Price said: ''This is a gift to the City of Los Angeles and to all the Kobe Bryant fans around the world. LA streets will rise in honour of the 'King of LA.' ''

Kobe played all of his professional career with the LA Lakers, whose home ground is the Staples Centre.

The late star is being honoured on Monday after the LA City Council passed a resolution back in 2016 that declared August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day in perpetuity, as the number 24 and the number 8 are the jersey numbers he wore with the team.

The special day also falls just one day after his birthday, where he would have turned 42.

Over the weekend, his widow Vanessa Bryant - with whom he had Gianna, as well as Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, 13 months - took to Instagram to share a lengthy caption in memory of her spouse.

She wrote in part of her post: ''To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi.

''God I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I've been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I'm not the strong one, they are. They're strong and resilient. I'm sure you're proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday

''I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare. I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I'm mad I didn't go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn't have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should've been me (sic)''