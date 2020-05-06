Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa discovered ''one more letter'' from her late husband, and opened it on her birthday this week.
Kobe Bryant's widow has found ''one more letter'' from her late husband.
Vanessa Bryant revealed she discovered the sweet note - addressed to the ''Love of my Life'' - four months after she lost both her partner and their daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Sharing a photo of the envelope on Instagram, she wrote: ''Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life.
''From, Tu Papi I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. (sic)''
Vanessa - who turned 38 on Tuesday (05.05.20) - also has Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, nine months, with Kobe, and she added how ''grateful'' she is for their three daughters during such tough times.
She continued: ''Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus.
''Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. (sic)''
Khloe Kardashian responded to the touching social media post, wishing Vanessa all the best and adding that the note ''is a sign he's with you''.
She commented: ''Happy birthday V! This is beautiful! You deserve this so much!
''I pray you know how loved you are today and everyday! This is a sign he's with you. I'm praying for you always! I love you''
On Friday (01.05.20), Vanessa paid tribute to her late daughter Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday.
Alongside a photo of her girl, she wrote: ''Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! (sic)''
