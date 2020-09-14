Kobe Bryant's former team-mate Pau Gasol has named his newborn child after his friend's late daughter Gianna.

The 40-year-old basketball player took to Instagram on Sunday (13.09.20) to reveal his wife Catherine McDonnell had given birth to their first child on Thursday (10.09.20), and he revealed her name is Elisabet Gianna Gasol.

The little one's middle name is a tribute to Pau's former LA Lakers team-mate Kobe, who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in January in a tragic helicopter crash.

Pau wrote: ''Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn't be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad (sic)''

Kobe's widow Vanessa, who is Elisabet's goddaughter, admitted she is ''so touched'' with the couple's decision to pay tribute to her late daughter.

She wrote on Instagram: ''My goddaughter is here!!!! Congratulations @paugasol @catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi. Can't wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol. (sic)''

Catherine revealed her daughter's first name is after her great-grandmother, Elizabeth, after Elisabet was born on her relative's 100th birthday.

She wrote: ''Elisabet Gianna Gasol joined our family on September 10th, 2020 She made a quick and easy entrance on a VERY special day, her great-grandmother Elizabeth's 100th birthday and her mom and dad's 2nd engagement anniversary. We are already so in love with our sweet Ellie!! (sic)''

Following Kobe and Gianna's death, Pau admitted in January he would be ''heartbroken for a long time'' at their passing, and vowed to do what he could to keep his former team-mate's ''legacy going''.

He wrote: ''I still refuse to believe it... it still feels like a nightmare that I can't wait to wake up from... but if this nightmare continues, I will do what I can to keep your legacy going and your lessons present in everything I do. ''The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.'' Kobe Bryant. I will be heartbroken for a long time, but I will forever be thankful for having had shared so much together. You inspired me and pushed me to be a better version of myself everyday. As you have done with many others.

#RIPmybrother

#RIPGigi

#RIPJohnAltobelli

#RIPKeriAltobelli

#RIPAlyssaAltobelli #RIPSarahChester #RIPPaytonChester #RIPChristinaMauser #RIPAraZobayan (sic)''