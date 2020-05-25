Kobe Bryant's baby daughter Capri has taken her first steps.

The late NBA legend's widow Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet clip of their 11-month-old daughter reaching the milestone.

In the video, Capri's aunt Sophie could be seen holding onto the tot as she walked to her mom, before they cheered.

Vanessa captioned the post: ''My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean. Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today.''

The post comes just four months after Kobe was killed in a helicopter crash alongside their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Vanessa - who also has Natalia, 17, and Bianka, three, with Kobe - recently admitted how ''grateful'' she is to have her daughters by her side through such a difficult time.

Earlier this month, Vanessa found ''one more letter'' from her late husband, a note addressed to the ''Love of my Life''.

Sharing a photo of the envelope on Instagram, she wrote: ''Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life.

''From, Tu Papi I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. (sic)''

She continued: ''Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus.

''Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. (sic)''

At the start of the month, Vanessa paid tribute to her late daughter Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday.

Alongside a photo of her girl, she wrote: ''Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! (sic)''