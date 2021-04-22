Netflix has all but signed a deal for the upcoming Kiss biopic, 'Shout It Out Loud'.

According to Deadline, the movie will focus on the story of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley meeting in Queens in New York and forming the iconic 'Rock and Roll All Nite' band with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

Joachim Rønning is on to direct and the script comes from Ole Sanders, who is working from an earlier draft penned by William Blake Herron.

Mark Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment and Universal Music Group will co-produce the flick.

The biopic won't be short of material, Simmons grew up as an Hasidic Orthodox Jew and attended the Jewish religious school, Yeshiva Torah Vodaas, before transferring to a public school and attending colleges in the Big Apple.

The 71-year-old rocker once recalled: “I remember walking out onto the street, seeing this Spanish girl jumping rope across the street, and staring at her long black hair slapping against this great butt.

“It occurred to me this was better than religion. How could I get near that?”

He'd later choose the stage name Gene Simmons in homage to the rockabilly star Jumpin' Gene Simmons.

While they both have their differences, the pair shared the desire to join a band to attract attention from the ladies.

Stanley, 69, previously recalled: “I was deaf in one ear and had a slight deformity that made me look different.

“I was this short, fat kid, and music became my salvation, a place to hide and dream. And when I played music, there were always girls around.”

A band for five decades, KISS still have the rest of their farewell run, the 'End of the Road World Tour' to complete, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since forming in 1973, the 'I Was Made for Lovin' You' rockers have sold more than 75 million records worldwide.The four original members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.