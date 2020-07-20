Kiss will bring their 'End Of The Road' tour to Europe next summer.

The 'Rock and Roll All Nite' group were due to hit the road this summer, but because of the coronavirus pandemic they are having to postpone their European shows until June and July 2021, with the 17-date run now due to kick off on June 2 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Guitarist and co-frontman Paul Stanley said: ''We are waiting. We are ready. When we are told everyone is safe and this pandemic is over, we will shake the earth and rock your world as always and as never before.''

And bassist-and-singer Gene Simmons added: ''We can't wait for this pandemic to be over, and for all of you to be safe. We are planning to rock your world, once it is safe out there, for all of you and for us. See you in Europe.''

Unfortunately, their planned performances in Norway, Lithuania, Portugal, Poland and Bulgaria were unable to be rescheduled.

Announcing their farewell tour - which kicked off in January in Canada - in 2018, Kiss said: ''All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

''This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable.''

The 'Crazy, Crazy Night' hitmakers already had the Australian leg cancelled last year, after Paul came down with a bad case of influenza.

Kiss' 2021 'End Of The Road' European tour dates are:

June 2, Antwerp Sportspalais, Belgium

June 8, Paris Accors Hotel Arena, France

June 10, Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

June 12, Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

June 15, Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

June 19, Stockholm Tele 2 Arena, Sweden

June 21, Helsinki Hartnell Arena, Finland

June 23, Gothenburg Scandinavian, Sweden

June 25, Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

June 30, Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

July 3, Barcelona Rockfest, Spain

July 4, Madrid Wizink Arena, Spain

July 6, Nimes Roman Arena, France

July 8, Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany

July 10, Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

July 12, Verona Arena Di Verona, Italy

July 15, Budapest Arena, Hungary