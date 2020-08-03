Download Festival is to return in 2021 with headliners Kiss, Biffy Clyro, and System Of A Down.

The musical festival organisers have confirmed the show will go ahead between June 4 and 6 next year, after the coronavirus pandemic forced this year's offering to be cancelled.

The likes of A Day To Remember, Mastodon, Control The Storm, Gender Roles, Jamie Lenman, Myles Kennedy & Company and The Pretty Reckless have also been added to the bill.

Biffy Clyro said of their headline set: ''We can't wait to return to headline Download in 2021! It's a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it's time to celebrate again! F*** on!''

Whilst System Of A Down's bassist Shavo Odadjian added: ''We're disappointed we weren't able to make it over this year, but we're looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to.''

Over 70 bands have already confirmed their appearance at the festival, which will take place at Donington Park, Leicestershire.

The festival's Andy Copping said: ''2020 has been a tough year for us all, and we were beyond gutted not to be able to experience Download Festival with you all. We gave you Download TV to reflect on memories of the past, and what the festival means to all of us. Download 2021 is going to be something special and go down in the history books as when the Download family reunited. We're going to be working hard behind the scenes to make Download 2021 an unforgettable experience and a celebration of the festival we all love.''