Kings Of Leon are "kept in line" by their wives.

The band's Jared Followill - who is married to actress Martha Patterson - has quipped that his spouse and his bandmates' spouses are great at ensuring they do their chores.

Speaking about his daily routine, he said: "Our wives are pretty good at keeping us in line.

"I've just made breakfast and washed all the dishes and she gives me 15 minutes to come up here and work but then I go back downstairs and start it all over again!"

And Jared knows how important it is to surround yourself with good people after finding success at a young age with his brothers Caleb and Nathan Followill and cousin Matthew Followill.

He added: "You have to surround yourself with good people but nobody ever checked us because I think they were too scared we'd beat them up."

Jared and his wife Martha welcomed daughter Adeline James last year and he admits being a parent is a "lot harder work" than he ever thought it could be.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "It is a lot harder work than I thought it was going to be. I wish people had told me because you get all the: 'It's the best thing in life and it will change you in so many good ways' which is true but they completely leave out a lot of the negativities. It's the hardest thing I've done and I've been touring since I was 15. We were wild kids. I was more wild at 15 by a country mile than I am now."