Kings Of Leon's comeback album, 'When You See Yourself', is their "most personal" yet.

The 'Use Somebody' hitmakers have unveiled their first album since 2016's 'Walls' and frontman Caleb Followill says his own "personal life flows through these songs”.

He also revealed that the US band used vintage equipment to make the overall sound "timeless and beautiful” like their idols Pink Floyd and The Beatles.

Caleb told The Sun newspaper: "I try to write and convince myself that I’m writing about something else but a vein of my personal life flows through these songs.

“Sound-wise, Matthew really nerded out and found some cool vintage equipment. He was into organs and synthesisers as I was pulling teeth trying to get him to play more guitar! But when you hear that old equipment, it feels timeless and beautiful.

“A lot of the instruments on this album, you could’ve heard on Pink Floyd or Beatles albums. We really dug deep to find the proper equipment.”

The 'Sex on Fire' rockers were due to return to London for the first time in three years for an exclusive performance at Finsbury Park last June.

Caleb and co were set to be joined by the likes of Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy, and The Big Moon.

The show was part of a small UK tour, which included two arena dates at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on July 7, and Leeds' First Direct Arena on July 8.

The latter concerts were rescheduled for this June 14 and June 15, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And when they do finally get back on stage, the 38-year-old singer admitted it will be difficult for him not to cry.

He said: “I don’t know when exactly it’s going to be. When I walk out on stage for the first time. I’ll have butterflies as always but it’s going to take everything in me to not start weeping.”

'When You See Yourself' is out on March 5.

The track-listing for ‘When You See Yourself’ is:

1.‘When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away’

2. ‘The Bandit’

3. ‘100,000 People’

4. ‘Stormy Weather’

5. ‘A Wave’

6. ‘Golden Restless Age’

7. ‘Time In Disguise’

8. ‘Supermarket’

9. ‘Claire And Eddie’

10. ‘Echoing’

11. ‘Fairytale’