Kimberly Wyatt laid out in the grass to ''reconnect'' with the earth when feeling stressed during lockdown.

The Pussycat Dolls singer - who has children Willow, five, Maple, two, and 10-month-old Ford with husband Max Rogers - believes wellness is very important and she needs to be at her best to be a good mother and ''leader'' for her kids.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: ''I love guided meditation, crystals, walks in nature, grounding essential oils and bubble baths with candles and rose oil.

''When lockdown got really heavy, I would go and lie down on the grass and feel the sunshine and earth to reconnect.

''You need to be the leader in your kids' lives and to do that you need to be feeling good and wellness is such a big part of that.

''I also collect sage from my garden and make sage sticks which I burn in the house while I sing my mantra.

''I have [my mantra] tattooed on the back of my neck and it means, 'May all beings and all the world be happy and peaceful'.

''I'll either look at it, play it or sing it and it helps settle me, face those feelings and embrace them.''

The 38-year-old star also finds it helpful to pour her feelings out into a diary.

She added: ''A lot of us are dealing with stress and anxiety, now more than ever, and I write in a journal as sometimes I don't know where these emotions come from. It's good for me to just sit with them sometimes and figure them out.''

When lockdown measures were initially announced to slow the spread of coronavirus, Kimberly envisaged a ''magical'' time for her family - but quickly realised the reality didn't quite match up.

She said: ''Initially I tried to look at it as an opportunity to all be together and make it as magical as possible. But quite quickly, reality set in and the juggle struggle of having three small children, trying to homeschool and stay on top of nappies, food, bottles, raising three kids and looking after the house was pretty intense.''