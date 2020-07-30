Kimberley Walsh has ended her feud with Nadine Coyle after ''reflecting'' during lockdown.

The Girls Aloud singers were at war for a number of years, but now Kimberley has revealed she is, once again, with all four of her bandmates - including Nadine and Sarah Harding.

Speaking about their relationship, she said: ''I speak to Cheryl and Nicola [Roberts] all the time anyway, but I have been in touch with Nadine and Sarah too. Lockdown has been a time for reflection. Nadine and I were chatting the other day and we're going to get the kids together as they haven't met yet.''

And Kimberley recently reunited her children - Bobby, five, and Cole, three, who she has with husband Justin Scott - with Cheryl Tweedy's son Bear, three, who she has with ex Liam Payne, and she confessed the kids were ''running wild''.

She added to OK! magazine: ''We sat and had a cup of tea in the garden - the kids were running wild. I was glad it was Cheryl's garden and not mine! We hadn't seen each other for months but within two minutes it's like you've had no time apart.''

Meanwhile, Kimberley previously hinted that Girls Aloud could get back together in 2022 to mark their 20th anniversary,

She said: ''It will have been 20 years in 2022, it's a long way off still. Everybody is busy at the moment, but I have a lot of love for all the girls, I'm proud of all of them. All the songs feel like a distant memory, but if I hear them then I think they're good, I'm glad I still get to spend time with the girls and see them. Our outfits were racy, but we were girls' girls and about looking glamorous and having something to aspire to.''