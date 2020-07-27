Kimberley Walsh's children were delighted to be reunited with Cheryl's son when lockdown restrictions were eased.

The 38-year-old star usually tries to get Bobby, five, and Cole, three together with her former Girls Aloud bandmate's three-year-old boy Bear - who she has with former partner Liam Payne - at least once a week so the little pals had missed seeing one another when stay-at-home measures were enforced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

However, the families have been meeting again recently and the kids couldn't have been happier to see one another.

Kimberley said: ''The boys usually see each other about once a week so it has been a long time for them.

''Just the same as with adults, the kids acted like there had been no time away. It was lovely to see them go straight back to playing as normal.''

But while they haven't been able to see their friends recently, Kimberley has been touched to see how the bond between her sons - who she has with husband Justin Scott - has grown while they've only had one another for company.

She told the new issue of Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''Their sibling bond has grown stronger during lockdown.

''Recently they decided to sleep in the same bed for a week. They said to me: 'We're going to do sleepovers all week.'

''It has been so nice to see them playing together and to see how much they love each other.''

Meanwhile, Kimberley previously admitted she'd love to have four children but is wary of having another baby now both her sons sleep through the night.

She said: ''I always thought I'd have four kids, but you have to go with the flow. I think Justin's OK about having more, so it's all about timing. The only thing that puts me off is that everyone's getting sleep again. I have to be realistic as we've got two really energetic boys and we're both working.''