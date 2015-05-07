Posted on 05 May 2015

Dressed in a white lacy long-sleeved top and waist-cinching pencil skirt, reality star Kim Kardashian is seen posing for photos with her new book 'Selfish' at a signing at Barnes & Noble in New York.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star released her book of selfies - no less than 352 pages worth - earlier this year to tremendous success. A set of limited edition copies sold out in less than a minute, with fans marvelling at the intimate insight into Kim's personal life; from family snaps to nudes.

