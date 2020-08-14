Kim Kardashian West will ''be there for'' Kanye West ''through thick and thin''.

The 39-year-old reality star and her husband have been enduring a tumultuous few weeks in their marriage after Kanye made several inflammatory comments about his spouse, including accusing her of ''trying to lock him up'' and claiming he had been trying to divorce her for two years.

Kanye's comments prompted Kim to issue a statement about her husband's battle with bipolar disorder, and the 'Bound 2' rapper eventually tweeted a public apology to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

And after the couple recently jetted off on a make-or-break vacation in the Dominican Republic, sources have now said Kim is still ''focused on healing her relationship''.

One insider said: ''Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him. She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he's been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.''

Kim is hoping she and Kanye - who have North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 15 months, together - can put the drama behind them.

The source added: ''The quarantine has been hard on Kanye and, in turn, has been difficult for her too. Their marriage definitely faced some hardships and was just hanging on with Kanye not being able to fully be present for their family, but ultimately Kim wants to keep everyone together and work things out for their kids.''

The couple - who married in 2014 - are believed to already be on much better terms after their vacation, but it's thought they still have a long road ahead of them before all their issues are resolved.

The insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Their vacation definitely helped put things at ease for the time being, but the issues they were dealing with go deeper than that and unfortunately won't just be solved with a trip.''