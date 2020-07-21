Kim Kardashian West feels Kanye West has ''crossed a line'' by airing their ''private family matters'' during a presidential campaign rally.

The 43-year-old rapper sobbed during his first presidential rally in South Carolina over the weekend when he admitted he and his wife Kim had considered aborting their first child, as he claimed he ''almost killed [his] daughter''.

Following the rally, Kanye then took to social media to embark on a heated rant where he claimed Kim, 39, tried to ''fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock [him] up''.

And now, sources have said Kim - who has kids North, now seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 14-month-old Psalm with Kanye - is ''deeply upset'' with the 'Bound 2' hitmaker, as her whole family believe he has overstepped a boundary in making their private life public.

Sources told Us Weekly magazine: ''Kim is deeply upset with Kanye for talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public.

''She's tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he's really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly and sharing private family matters with the public. She feels helpless at this point.''

During his Twitter rant on Monday (20.07.20), Kanye compared his life to the 2017 horror movie 'Get Out', in which an African-American man visits his white girlfriend's family for the weekend and discovers a big secret.

He wrote: ''Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday

''I love my wife My family must live next to me It's not up to E or NBC anymore

''West children will never do playboy west

''If I get locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why

''I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God I'm at the ranch ... come and get me

''Everybody knows the movie get out is about me (sic)''