Kim Kardashian West has announced SKIMS is heading to Paris.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took to her Instagram Story to reveal her shapewear brand is launching at the Galeries Lafayette department store in the French capital on Tuesday (28.09.21).

She said in the clip: "Hey guys, so excited to announce that SKIMS is coming to Paris.

"We're going to be launching on September 28th at Galeries Lafayette and I'm so excited for you guys to like see our fabrics and just feel it all in person.

"Don't forget to tag us because I want to see all of the amazing that you guys bought."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Kim, 40, had a "very clear idea" of how she wanted to shape her brand.

Emma Grede, the founding partner of SKIMS and co-founder of her sister Khloe Kardashian's Good American apparel label, explained that the reality star knew exactly what she wanted to achieve from the get-go.

She said in June: "SKIMS was Kim's idea since she was making her own shapewear back in the day by dyeing it with tea bags to match her skin tone. She had a very clear idea. And I imagine that seeing what I did with Good American made me look like a good and attractive business partner to her - there's a trust level there. Kim can choose to work with anyone she wants in the whole world, but I really know product."

Emma hailed both brands for their dedication to ensuring they are as size-inclusive as possible.

She added: "I'm really proud of both SKIMS and Good American for so many different reasons. But mostly, if you walk out on the shop floor SKIMS and Good American will be the brands with the largest size range by far."