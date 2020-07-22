Kim Kardashian West is ''not planning to divorce'' Kanye West despite his recent Twitter rants against her, because she vowed to be ''there for him'' through everything.
The 43-year-old rap star - who has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months, with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - has launched two separate Twitter tirades against his wife this week, in which he has claimed he has been trying to divorce her for two years, and accused her of ''trying to lock him up'' because of his bipolar disorder.
And despite his comments, sources insist Kim, 39, isn't considering divorce.
An insider said: ''Kim is not planning to divorce Kanye right now. If Kim wanted to divorce him, she'd just file, but she's not planning to at this time.''
The source went on to say Kim - who married Kanye in 2014 - is ''there for'' her husband and will stick by him throughout everything, because he ''dropped everything'' for her during her terrifying robbery ordeal in Paris in 2016.
They told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Kanye was there for Kim during the Paris robbery. He dropped everything to be right by her side. That's the guy Kanye is and that's the guy Kim loves. Kim is there for Kanye and although right now he doesn't want her by his side, she's ready to drop everything for him when he's ready.''
Divorce rumours began circling the pair on Tuesday (21.07.20), when the 'Bound 2' rapper claimed in a series of since-deleted tweets that he tried to divorce Kim after learning that his wife had met fellow rapper Meek Mill in a hotel room.
He wrote: ''I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' (sic)''
Kim and Meek both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018.
And although Kanye remains fond of the rapper, he believes Kim was ''out of line''.
He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them??? (sic)''
Since posting his tweets, Kim has broken her silence to defend her husband, and although she didn't address his allegations directly, she spoke in detail about his battle with bipolar and the way it has ''affected them at home''.
The SKIMS Shapewear founder described Kanye as ''brilliant but complicated person'', and said his bipolar disorder has heightened the ''pressure and isolation'' he already feels as a public figure.
