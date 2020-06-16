Kim Kardashian West says North is everything she ''ever dreamed of'' and more.

The reality TV star paid tribute to her daughter as she celebrated her seventh birthday on Monday (15.06.20), and she couldn't believe how old her baby girl is.

She tweeted: ''Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can't believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this!

''You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!''

Kim's own mother Kris Jenner also shared a sweet birthday message for North and described her as ''so creative and talented'' with a great sense of humour and ''the biggest best heart''.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, she wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!!

''From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!!

''You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart... what a blessing you are Northie.

''I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together. (sic)''

Kim's sister Kourtney also commented on her niece's special day as she shared a snap of her daughter Penelope playing with North.

She said: ''My Northie birthday girl.''

Meanwhile, Kim - who also has children Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months, with husband Kanye West - recently revealed she and her family have been camping in their home cinema during the coronavirus pandemic.

She explained: ''We're in the theatre room. That's the place that has gotten the most use lately. The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted her oldest child is very much in charge of their slumber parties.

She added: ''My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it's a problem.''