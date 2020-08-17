Kim Kardashian West wants to help free rapper C-Murder from prison.

The 39-year-old reality star - who is studying to be a lawyer - believes the 49-year-old musician, whose real name is Corey Miller, was subjected to a number of missteps during his investigation and trial over the 2002 killing of Steve Thomas.

Kim explained on Twitter: ''On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder.

''The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.

''Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star insisted ''true justice'' would see Corey, who has always insisted he was innocent, be freed and the real killer found.

She continued: ''True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids.''

Kim also took a moment to remember the family of the 16-year-old victim at the centre of the case.

She wrote: ''My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.''

C-Murder's former partner, Monica Denise, revealed she has been working with Kim on the campaign for his release after speaking with actress La La Anthony.

She wrote on Instagram: ''After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent... I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey's case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury!

''Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he's always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this.(sic)''

Kim has become a keen campaigner for criminal justice reform, an issue she has discussed with President Donald Trump, and has previously worked to grant clemency to other victims of injustice, including Alice Marie Johnson, Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron.