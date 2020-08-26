Kim Kardashian West looks set to launch a skincare brand.

The 39-year-old reality star has been teasing a possible skincare range for some time following the success of KKW Beauty and her recent foray into shapewear in the form of SKIMS.

And now, it seems she's finally taking the first steps toward launching her very first collection of skincare products, as according to TMZ, she filed a trademark request earlier this month for KKW Skin through the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark reportedly covers an array of skincare products, including moisturiser, cleanser, toner, facial mists, and body powers.

It's not yet known when Kim plans to launch her line, but the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said in October last year she'd love to venture into skincare.

She said at the time: ''I'd love to [launch skin care]. I'm obsessed with skin care. I test so many products, and I love to try so many different facials.''

Kim's plan to launch a skincare range comes after she recently became a billionaire when she sold a 20 percent stake in her KKW Beauty brand to Coty for $200 million in June.

Speaking about the sale, she said: ''This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.''

And following the news, her husband Kanye West took to social media to heap praise on his wife.

He wrote: ''I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire

''You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family

''So blessed this is still life

''So I made you this still life

''We love you so much (sic)''