Kim Kardashian West is set to launch a new candle inspired by her KKW X Kris Fragrance.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has announced her next candle will be inspired by the perfume she released named after her mom Kris Jenner last year.

She tweeted: "I’m so excited to introduce the new KKW X KRIS candle, a beautiful scent for the home inspired by our best selling

@KKWFRAGRANCE collaboration that we launched earlier this year. The gorgeous scent really fills a room and is designed to compliment any home."

The KKW x Kris candle will be available for a limited period, launching to mark Kris' birthday on Thursday (05.11.20).

The KKW Beauty and SKIMS owner added: "The limited edition candle will be available on my mom’s birthday, 11.05 at 12PM PT, exclusively at http://KKWFRAGRANCE.COM #KKWxKRIS (sic)"

The candle comes in a mushroom colour and a description of the scent reads: "A timeless white floral bouquet with tuberose, fresh freesia and lustrous tagete mingled with a splashy Aperol Spritz Accord, creamy cashmere woods and golden amber."

In a statement, Kim said: "When we created the KKW x Kris fragrance and received such positive feedback from consumers, I thought the notes would make a perfect candle for the fall and winter seasons.

"The fragrance really fills a room, and I'm excited to launch it in honour of my mom's birthday to celebrate the time we spent developing the KKW x Kris scent."

And the candle has already been given the seal of approval of the momager, who added: "Creating my first fragrance with Kim was such a fun, new experience for me.

"I was so excited when Kim told me she wanted to make it into a candle and I already have a few burning throughout my house.

"The delicious and warm notes make me feel instantly relaxed and ready to unwind after a long day."