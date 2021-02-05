Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty is set to launch a new range of beauty products in the shades Matte Mauve and Matte Honey.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took to Instagram to share a series of campaign images from the shoot for the new range, in which she can be seen wearing a colourful floral headpiece and a crotched bra and pant set, as well as pictures of the mauve products, such as a eyeshadow palette, blushes and lipsticks and liners.

The new collection will launch on February 12, exclusively at KKWBEAUTY.com

Kim captioned the post: "COMING SOON: @KKWBEAUTY MATTE MAUVE & MATTE HONEY. I loved our ‘90s matte collections so much I wanted to expand that idea! Pictured here is just the matte mauve pics but will post honey soon! The collection features two brand new 10-Pan Pressed Powder Palettes, four Blushes, six Matte Lipsticks and six Lip Liners, all in matte hues that range from rich and peachy mauves to bright butterscotches and warm honey. Matte Mauve & Matte Honey Collection launching next Friday, 02.12 at 12PM PT only at KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kim recently sold 20 per cent of KKW Beauty to Coty Inc. for a whopping $200 million.

The businesswoman - who launched the brand in 2017 - and the beauty giant finalised the major deal last month.

Kim said in a statement: "I'm so proud of how the KKW brand has grown over the past four years, and I look forward to working with Coty for the next phase of innovation, advancement, and the ability to bring new launches to customers all around the world. This relationship will allow me to lead the development of the creative elements that I specialise in, while benefiting from the incredible resources of an established company like Coty."

The 40-year-old reality star is working on a skincare line for 2022 and is also expanding to other areas of beauty such as hair and nails.