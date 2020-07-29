Kim Kardashian West is reportedly ''shielding'' her children from the current controversy surrounding her husband Kanye West.

The 43-year-old rapper has been making headlines this month, after he broke down during a presidential campaign rally whilst claiming he had originally wanted his wife Kim to terminate her first pregnancy.

Later, Kanye - who has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months, with Kim - launched two Twitter tirades against his spouse in which he claimed she was ''trying to lock him up'' and insisted he wanted to divorce her, before later issuing a public apology.

And now, it has been reported the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who recently flew out to Wyoming to be with Kanye - is trying to keep their four children out of the loop, because she doesn't want them to witness their father's ''public meltdown''.

An insider told People magazine: ''She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They've circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this. And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them. They don't need to see such a public meltdown.''

Kim and Kanye's children have been spending time with their aunt Kourtney Kardashian and her children - Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five, whom she has with Scott Disick - amid the drama.

The 39-year-old reality star was reported to have flown to Cody in Wyoming from Los Angeles this week, after she was spotted with her husband in a car outside fast food restaurant Wendy's.

A source said: ''She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn't want to be ignored anymore.''

Kim's visit came just days after Kanye issued a public apology to his wife, after slamming her and her mother Kris Jenner on social media.

He wrote on Twitter: ''I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)''