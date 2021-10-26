Kim Kardashian West's Skims and Fendi announced a capsule collection.

The 41-year-old star's shapewear brand has joined forces with the Italian luxury fashion house's Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear Kim Jones on the "first of its kind collaboration".

The businesswoman shared on Instagram: "Introducing FENDI x SKIMS - a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS. This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST at www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS (sic)"

The post included snaps of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star modelling the collection, which includes a matching sheer bra and tights emblazoned with a "special hybrid logo pattern", a khaki bodysuit, and a nude all-in-one.

The collection, which drops on the new website fendiskims.com on November 9, comes in a range of "bold colourways, including a fuschia pink shade.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-four - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with 44-year-old rap legend Kanye West - has just revealed that her estranged husband has a hand in her businesses.

The KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance founder told WSJ. Magazine: "He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information."

Kim - who recently joked that she split from the 'Stronger' hitmaker because of his personality while hosting 'Saturday Night Live' -declared: "Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me."

The reality star has been named the 2021 Brand Innovator for the publication's upcoming Innovator Awards.

This summer, the law student was invited to design the official undergarments and loungewear for Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

She said at the time: "When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle."

Kim launched Skims back in September 2019 and knew from the get-go what she wanted to achieve with the shapewear brand.

Emma Grede - who is the founding partner of the brand and co-founder of her sister Khloe Kardashian's Good American apparel label - said: "Skims was Kim's idea since she was making her own shapewear back in the day by dyeing it with tea bags to match her skin tone. She had a very clear idea. And I imagine that seeing what I did with Good American made me look like a good and attractive business partner to her - there's a trust level there. Kim can choose to work with anyone she wants in the whole world, but I really know the product."