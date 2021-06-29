Kim Kardashian West is thrilled that her brand Skims has designed the undergarments and loungewear for Team USA.
Kim Kardashian West has revealed Skims has designed the official undergarments and loungewear for Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
The 40-year-old founder of the shapewear, loungewear and underwear brand has described landing the gig as a "full circle" moment as a longtime fan of the games.
She tweeted: “When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle."
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recalled growing up knowing everything there is to know about the Olympics as her stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment in 2015 - is a retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete.
Sharing some of the pieces - which include bralettes, boxers, tank tops, t-shirts, leggings, and much more - from the collection Kim added: "Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. (sic)"
Soccer and basketball stars Alex Morgan and A’ja Wilson, respectively, Paralympian Scout Bassett, swimmer Haley Anderson, and athlete Dalilah Muhammad star in the campaign for the line.
Each piece boasts the US flag, Team USA, and Olympic rings.
And those wishing to buy any of the pieces will be able to via the Skims website.
Kim launched Skims back in September 2019.
On why she started the brand, she explained: “I always try to see what I’m obsessed with and what’s a necessity in my life. And if it’s not perfect, how can I try to make something that is?”
