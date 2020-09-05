Kim Kardashian West could be launching her own home range.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has filed legal documents for a KKW Home range, which would appear in retail shops and online stores that usually market home, bedroom and bathroom products and accessories.

TMZ reports that some of the products that could be included in the range are bath mats, towels, room fragrances, candles, linens and shower curtains.

It comes after it was revealed Kim is set to launch a skincare brand.

The 39-year-old reality star has been teasing a possible skincare range for some time following the success of KKW Beauty and her recent foray into shapewear in the form of SKIMS. And now, it seems she's finally taking the first steps toward launching her very first collection of skincare products, as according to TMZ, she filed a trademark request earlier this month for KKW Skin through the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark reportedly covers an array of skincare products, including moisturiser, cleanser, toner, facial mists, and body powers.

It's not yet known when Kim plans to launch her line, but the reality star and businesswoman said in October last year she'd love to venture into skincare.

She said at the time: ''I'd love to [launch skin care]. I'm obsessed with skin care. I test so many products, and I love to try so many different facials.''

Kim's plan to launch a skincare range comes after she recently became a billionaire when she sold a 20 percent stake in her KKW Beauty brand.

Speaking about the sale, she said: ''This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.''