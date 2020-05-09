Kim Kardashian West's son Psalm makes ''everything perfect''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has the tot with her husband Kanye West - heaped praise on her youngest child as she marked his first birthday.

Taking to Instagram to share a sweet video of the little one, she wrote: ''My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm (sic)''

Kris Jenner, Psalm's grandmother, said the boy was so ''precious''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Birthday to our sweet little Psalm!! You are the icing on our family cake precious baby and I love you so much. Thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you. It makes my day... my heart is so full of love for you ...God Bless You Psalmy ... #HappyBirthdayPsalm. (sic)''

A few months after Psalm was born, Kim admitted she felt her youngest son - who she welcomed via surrogate - has brought a new ''zen'' to their household.

The 39-year-old beauty - who also has North, six, Saint, four, and Chicago, two, with her husband Kanye - said: ''I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other. My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby's here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I'm rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great.''

Talking about the prospect of having more kids, she added: ''Because I am so busy doing so many other things, I want to make sure each kid gets so much of my attention. I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won't, I won't. I think that's just like, I think I'll go crazy. But I think four is the perfect, magic number for me.''