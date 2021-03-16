Kim Kardashian West says it was "such a proud moment" when Martha Stewart told her she loves her shapewear line, Skims.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and businesswoman founded the brand in 2019, and has revealed some of the celebrity Skims fans

Kim, 40, recalled how the 79-year-old television personality and fellow businesswoman once told her at a party: 'I just need Skims; I love it.'

She continued: “I was just like, ‘Anything for you.' It was such a proud moment.”

Actress Kathy Bates, 72, is also a fan and Kim would love to get the 'Richard Jewell' star in one of her campaigns.

Should she end up shooting for Skims, Kathy would follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kim's daughter, North West, seven, and famous faces such as Paris Hilton, Rumer Willis and La La Anthony in promoting the brand.

Kim - who also has Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 22 months, with estranged husband Kanye West - also explained why she decided to launch her own shapewear line.

During an appearance on Vogue magazine’s ‘Good Morning Vogue’, she added: “I always try to see what I’m obsessed with and what’s a necessity in my life. And if it’s not perfect, how can I try to make something that is?”