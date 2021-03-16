Kim Kardashian West has revealed Martha Stewart and Kathy Bates both love her Skims shapewear.
Kim Kardashian West says it was "such a proud moment" when Martha Stewart told her she loves her shapewear line, Skims.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and businesswoman founded the brand in 2019, and has revealed some of the celebrity Skims fans
Kim, 40, recalled how the 79-year-old television personality and fellow businesswoman once told her at a party: 'I just need Skims; I love it.'
She continued: “I was just like, ‘Anything for you.' It was such a proud moment.”
Actress Kathy Bates, 72, is also a fan and Kim would love to get the 'Richard Jewell' star in one of her campaigns.
Should she end up shooting for Skims, Kathy would follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kim's daughter, North West, seven, and famous faces such as Paris Hilton, Rumer Willis and La La Anthony in promoting the brand.
Kim - who also has Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 22 months, with estranged husband Kanye West - also explained why she decided to launch her own shapewear line.
During an appearance on Vogue magazine’s ‘Good Morning Vogue’, she added: “I always try to see what I’m obsessed with and what’s a necessity in my life. And if it’s not perfect, how can I try to make something that is?”
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...