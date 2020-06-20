Kim Kardashian West is glad Tristan Thompson is ''trying hard'' to repair his relationship with the family.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star fell out with the basketball player after he cheated on his then-girlfriend and Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian but she is glad to see he is trying his best to make positive changes.

In a bonus clip of the duo talking, Scott said: ''He made mistakes, but I feel like he's trying really hard.''

Whilst Kim agreed, adding: ''He's really trying, really hard. And it's been a full year of him as a different person.''

In the clip from the family's E! reality show, Kim told Scott that she had met up for dinner with Tristan.

He said: ''Wait, I'm dying to hear, so when you were in New York you went to dinner with Tristan? How was that?''

To which she admitted of the meal: ''It was good. He's like, honestly, so nice. Like, he's really nice.''

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is also said to be growing closer to Tristan throughout the lockdown.

The former couple have been quarantining together so they can both be with their two-year-old daughter True and now they are much closer, with a source sharing: ''They are clearly enjoying each other's company. The lockdown made them closer. They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in Los Angeles ... Khloe and Tristan are great co-parents and they also really like each other. Tristan has been on his best behaviour. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloe would get back with him.''

Khloe is said to be ''reconnecting'' with Tristan in lockdown, after once falling out when Tristan cheated on her by kissing pal Jordyn Woods just weeks before Khloe gave birth to their baby.

A source said recently: ''Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect.''