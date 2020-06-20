Kim Kardashian West is glad Tristan Thompson is ''trying hard'' to repair his relationship with the family.
Kim Kardashian West is glad Tristan Thompson is ''trying hard'' to repair his relationship with the family.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star fell out with the basketball player after he cheated on his then-girlfriend and Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian but she is glad to see he is trying his best to make positive changes.
In a bonus clip of the duo talking, Scott said: ''He made mistakes, but I feel like he's trying really hard.''
Whilst Kim agreed, adding: ''He's really trying, really hard. And it's been a full year of him as a different person.''
In the clip from the family's E! reality show, Kim told Scott that she had met up for dinner with Tristan.
He said: ''Wait, I'm dying to hear, so when you were in New York you went to dinner with Tristan? How was that?''
To which she admitted of the meal: ''It was good. He's like, honestly, so nice. Like, he's really nice.''
Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is also said to be growing closer to Tristan throughout the lockdown.
The former couple have been quarantining together so they can both be with their two-year-old daughter True and now they are much closer, with a source sharing: ''They are clearly enjoying each other's company. The lockdown made them closer. They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in Los Angeles ... Khloe and Tristan are great co-parents and they also really like each other. Tristan has been on his best behaviour. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloe would get back with him.''
Khloe is said to be ''reconnecting'' with Tristan in lockdown, after once falling out when Tristan cheated on her by kissing pal Jordyn Woods just weeks before Khloe gave birth to their baby.
A source said recently: ''Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...