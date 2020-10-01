Kim Kardashian West has paid a touching tribute to her late father.

The 39-year-old reality star shared two old photos of her dad, Robert Kardashian, to mark 17 years since his passing from esophageal cancer at age 59.

Sharing a black and white snap of her beloved dad on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: ''Today my dad went to heaven 17 years ago. I really can't believe it's been that long. I miss you so much dad. I could really use a law school study buddy.''

Robert - who has three daughters and son Rob with ex-wife Kris Jenner - was best known as O. J. Simpson's defense attorney during Simpson's murder trial in 1995.

Kim has been working hard to carry on her father's legacy as she enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in 2018.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly.''

However, Kim received negative comments about her career choice.

She continued: ''As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case. One person actually said I should ''stay in my lane.'' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it.''