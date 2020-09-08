Kim Kardashian West is ''incredibly patient'' with her husband Kanye West's presidential bid.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is very ''understanding'' of her spouse's bid to be president of the United States and wants him to do ''whatever makes him happy''.

A source shared: ''Kim continues to be incredibly patient and understanding about Kanye's desire to run for president. She just wants to get through the next few months peacefully. She is kind of standing back while Kanye does whatever makes him happy.''

And the 39-year-old reality star is ''doing well'' in her marriage to Kanye but their relationship ''still needs work''.

The insider added to People magazine: ''Kim and Kanye are doing well. Kanye is in a better mental state. Their marriage still needs work, but Kim is getting across to him. He is not shutting her out and wants to be with his family.''

Meanwhile, Kanye previously said that part of his goal in running for President of the United States is to bring a ''culture of family'' to the country as he admits ''family is the key to the world''.

He explained: ''It's like, family is just the key to the world, period - from our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world ... the culture of humanity needs to be family. A culture of family. But the design of our cities, the design of our schools, there's a lot of things designed to not promote family; they're designed to create separation.''

Kanye says being a dad is his number one priority, and expressed the importance of ''providing'' for his family whilst also preaching ''morality'' and ''spirituality''.

He said: ''At the beginning, middle and the end of the day, I'm a dad. And there's so many fathers that, you know, they have jobs where their whole point in life is to take care of their family. When you're supposed to provide only one service - like, 'We need your new album!' - to be able to just go and provide for your kids but be able to set a tone of morality, a tone of spirituality.''