Kim Kardashian West is finding it ''scary'' coming out of lockdown.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admits she is a little bit fearful about the other side after quarantine, as the world slowly starts to open up again amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about Scott Disick's birthday celebrations, she wrote on Instagram: ''We celebrated Scott's bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people (small group). It was kind of nice but kind of scary too. How is everyone feeling about being out and about? (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old reality star previously revealed her and her family have been camping in their home cinema.

Kim - who has children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months, with husband Kanye West - shared photos of herself and her kids for Vogue magazine's 'Postcards From Home: Creativity in a Time of Crisis' feature. Kim said: ''We're in the theatre room. That's the place that has gotten the most use lately. The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted her oldest child is very much in charge of their slumber parties.

She added: ''My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it's a problem.''

And Kim previously admitted she has gone days without showering or brushing her hair while self-quarantining at home.

She said: ''My hair is a mess, and I think I've put on make-up twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together.

''It's not always glamorous. There are so many days I don't even brush my hair or get to shower, as it's a different type of task when you're now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out.''