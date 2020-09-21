Kim Kardashian West is ''deeply disappointed'' that Kanye West has been struggling.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is worried about the ''vicious cycle'' her husband is experiencing, after a series of bizarre Twitter rants and posting a video of him appearing to urinate on one of his Grammys statue.
A source said: ''She is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling. It's a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time.''
The 39-year-old reality television star knows it is difficult for Kanye ''being isolated and alone''.
An insider added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn't healthy for Kanye ... She doesn't care about the tweets, that is Kanye being Kanye. The mood swings and the manic episodes that are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with.''
Meanwhile, Kim wants to ''be there'' for Kanye.
The insider said: ''Kim is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help. She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from. She knows he is unconventional and has always known that.''
Kim is still ''focused on healing her relationship'' despite the difficulties.
One insider said: ''Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him. She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he's been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin ... The quarantine has been hard on Kanye and, in turn, has been difficult for her too. Their marriage definitely faced some hardships and was just hanging on with Kanye not being able to fully be present for their family, but ultimately Kim wants to keep everyone together and work things out for their kids.''
