Kim Kardashian West is in talks with Coty Inc.

The cosmetics brand already owns a 51 per cent stake in Kim's sister Kylie Jenner's beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics and is now in talks with Kim about her KKW Beauty company.

According to the New York Post, Page Six, Chief Executive Peter Harf said in a conference call: ''Kris Jenner and I are good friends. I think I'm very proud that the Jenner family is working with us and [that we] have access to them and to all other people who are big key opinion leaders on social media.''

''I could get more concrete but this is not yet in the public domain.''

The company later disclosed in a regulatory filing that it was in talks with Kim, about a possible collaboration ''with respect to certain beauty products'' but did not give any other details.

Meanwhile, in November last year, Kylie sold 51 per cent of her beauty brand to Coty Inc. for $600 million.

The deal, which wrapped in January, valued her business at an estimated $1.2 billion.

Kylie previously insisted she ''didn't expect'' to be so successful when she launched her beauty business in 2015.

She said: ''I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back.''

Most of the brand's marketing is done through social media - where the brunette beauty announces product launches, previews new items and tells fans which shades she's wearing each day - to her millions of followers across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and Kylie believes it's been essential to her success.