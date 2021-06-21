Kim Kardashian West had a "very clear idea" for SKIMS.

Emma Grede is the founding partner of the reality star's shapewear brand and co-founder of her sister Khloe Kardashian's Good American apparel label, and the businesswoman has explained Kim knew exactly what she wanted to achieve from the get-go.

Emma told ELLE UK: "SKIMS was Kim's idea since she was making her own shapewear back in the day by dyeing it with tea bags to match her skin tone. She had a very clear idea. And I imagine that seeing what I did with Good American made me look like a good and attractive business partner to her - there's a trust level there. Kim can choose to work with anyone she wants in the whole world, but I really know product."

Emma hailed both brands for their dedication to ensuring they are as size-inclusive as possible.

She added: "I'm really proud of both SKIMS and Good American for so many different reasons. But mostly, if you walk out on the shop floor SKIMS and Good American will be the brands with the largest size range by far."

Emma's comments come after Good American insisted "diversity and inclusion" are at its core.

The fashion company recently responded to the Pull Up For Change initiative - started by Sharon Chuter, the black CEO and founder of UOMA Beauty - which asked brands to reveal the number of black employees at corporate level and in leadership roles.

Good American posted a message on Instagram, which stated: "Good American is here for the @pullupforchange challenge and we're proud to be one of the first fashion brands to participate. Diversity and inclusion has always been at our core, so we see this as an opportunity to highlight the consistent and constant work our brand has done to ensure our mission is felt at all levels of the company. We are committed to continuing our focus on diversity throughout our organisation: both within the talent and partners we work with and the employees at our office. We refuse to be complacent. Please note that our numbers add up to 99 per cent because we had 99 per cent participation from our employees."

The company went on to add that 15 per cent of employees are black, 52 per cent are white and people of colour comprise 32 per cent of the workforce.

It also revealed it has a 25 per cent black leadership team and a black female CEO and co-founder.