Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS has filed a new trademark for "HIMS by SKIMS".

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star looks set to expand her shapewear brand to include a men's collection, as well as a previously teased skincare line.

After an initial filing last November, the firm has just submitted new papers for the trademark to use the name to release “hats, leggings, loungewear, shapewear, slippers, socks, sweatpants, T-shirts, underwear, boxer briefs, boxer shorts, hoodies”, and much more.

The April 29, 2021 papers added that HIMS by SKIMS will also boast scents, lotions, and accessories.

A previous filing for SKIMS Care, detailed plans for a line of “laundry detergent, antistatic dryer sheets, laundry sheets impregnated with fabric softener, fabric softeners and powder laundry.”

It's early days in the process, so it's not yet known when Kim plans to expand her business.

The 41-year-old reality star has been teasing a possible skincare range for some time following the success of KKW Beauty and her foray into shapewear.

The law student said in October last year she'd love to venture into skincare.

She said at the time: "I'd love to [launch skin care]. I'm obsessed with skincare. I test so many products, and I love to try so many different facials."

Kim's plan to launch a skincare and men's range comes after she became a billionaire when she sold a 20 per cent stake in her KKW Beauty brand to Coty for $200 million in June.

Speaking about the sale, she said: "This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world."